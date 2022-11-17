Why REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.49. The company’s stock price has collected 37.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ :REE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for REE Automotive Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

REE currently public float of 198.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REE was 1.64M shares.

REE’s Market Performance

REE stocks went up by 37.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.75% and a quarterly performance of -44.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.46% for REE Automotive Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.80% for REE stocks with a simple moving average of -55.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for REE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for REE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to REE, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

REE Trading at -8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.96%, as shares surge +12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +37.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6050. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -87.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Equity return is now at value -205.20, with -179.50 for asset returns.