We Analyzed the Future Direction of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), Here is What We Found

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.25. The company’s stock price has collected 7.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Take-Two Tumbles on Guidance. Grand Theft Auto Is a Bright Spot.

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ :TTWO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTWO is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.50, which is $39.15 above the current price. TTWO currently public float of 164.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTWO was 2.18M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO stocks went up by 7.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.89% and a quarterly performance of -22.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.65% for TTWO stocks with a simple moving average of -23.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $120 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $131. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to TTWO, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

TTWO Trading at -13.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -17.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.74. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw -43.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Sheresky Michael, who sale 149 shares at the price of $102.24 back on Nov 14. After this action, Sheresky Michael now owns 62,337 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $15,234 using the latest closing price.

Sheresky Michael, the Director of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 167 shares at $125.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Sheresky Michael is holding 62,042 shares at $20,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+56.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at +11.93. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.