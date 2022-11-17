We Analyzed the Future Direction of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP), Here is What We Found

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.55. The company’s stock price has collected 16.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :MEIP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEIP is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for MEI Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MEIP currently public float of 132.62M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEIP was 720.97K shares.

MEIP’s Market Performance

MEIP stocks went up by 16.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.98% and a quarterly performance of -35.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for MEI Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.63% for MEIP stocks with a simple moving average of -52.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEIP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MEIP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MEIP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEIP reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for MEIP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MEIP, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

MEIP Trading at -7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP rose by +16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3357. In addition, MEI Pharma Inc. saw -86.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MEIP

Equity return is now at value -95.60, with -28.70 for asset returns.