We Analyzed the Future Direction of CME Group Inc. (CME), Here is What We Found

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $256.94. The company’s stock price has collected 2.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that CME’s Earnings Show Not All Exchanges Are Seeing a Trading Slowdown

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CME is at 0.41.

CME currently public float of 358.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CME was 1.69M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stocks went up by 2.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.36% and a quarterly performance of -15.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for CME Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.33% for CME stocks with a simple moving average of -15.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $200 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Sell” to CME, setting the target price at $171 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

CME Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.70. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw -23.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 48,645 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Nov 04. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 247,843 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $8,269,636 using the latest closing price.

McCourt Timothy Francis, the Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX of CME Group Inc., sale 97 shares at $189.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that McCourt Timothy Francis is holding 5,334 shares at $18,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.