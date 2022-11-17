Wall Street Pummels Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) After Recent Earnings Report

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $228.84. The company’s stock price has collected 3.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/19/21 that FedEx, Nike, Boeing: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE :EXR) Right Now?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXR is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $191.58, which is $42.3 above the current price. EXR currently public float of 131.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXR was 887.18K shares.

EXR’s Market Performance

EXR stocks went up by 3.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.16% and a quarterly performance of -26.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Extra Space Storage Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.96% for EXR stocks with a simple moving average of -15.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $193 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXR reach a price target of $223, previously predicting the price at $229. The rating they have provided for EXR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to EXR, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

EXR Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.95. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw -30.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Margolis Joseph D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $208.34 back on Apr 01. After this action, Margolis Joseph D now owns 20,144 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $1,041,700 using the latest closing price.

Woolley Kenneth M., the Director of Extra Space Storage Inc., purchase 10,500 shares at $200.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Woolley Kenneth M. is holding 400,883 shares at $2,107,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 8.40 for asset returns.