Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Just Got Our Attention

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) went down by -22.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.98. The company’s stock price has collected 67.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TNYA) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is $23.03 above the current price. TNYA currently public float of 38.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNYA was 144.91K shares.

TNYA’s Market Performance

TNYA stocks went up by 67.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.38% and a quarterly performance of -34.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.07% for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.96% for TNYA stocks with a simple moving average of -64.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNYA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNYA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2022.

TNYA Trading at -17.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.32%, as shares sank -8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNYA rose by +19.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. saw -83.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNYA starting from Hoey Timothy, who sale 1,353 shares at the price of $10.13 back on Apr 26. After this action, Hoey Timothy now owns 198,646 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., valued at $13,706 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNYA

Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -30.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.73.