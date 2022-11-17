Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) went up by 15.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.54. The company’s stock price has collected 38.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Sportradar Sales Show the U.S. Sports Betting Story Is Playing Out Well

Is It Worth Investing in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ :SRAD) Right Now?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 131.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sportradar Group AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is $5.29 above the current price. SRAD currently public float of 200.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRAD was 266.58K shares.

SRAD’s Market Performance

SRAD stocks went up by 38.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.98% and a quarterly performance of -10.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for Sportradar Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.15% for SRAD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRAD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SRAD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SRAD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRAD reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for SRAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SRAD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

SRAD Trading at 25.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +35.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAD rose by +38.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, Sportradar Group AG saw -33.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAD

Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.