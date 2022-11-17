Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) went down by -10.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.81. The company’s stock price has collected 2.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE :ORA) Right Now?

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORA is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.17, which is $6.58 above the current price. ORA currently public float of 55.68M and currently shorts hold a 9.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORA was 486.69K shares.

ORA’s Market Performance

ORA stocks went up by 2.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.04% and a quarterly performance of 3.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Ormat Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.87% for ORA stocks with a simple moving average of 8.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ORA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $91 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORA reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for ORA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ORA, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

ORA Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORA fell by -8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.15. In addition, Ormat Technologies Inc. saw 26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORA starting from Wong Byron G., who sale 1,132 shares at the price of $101.62 back on Nov 08. After this action, Wong Byron G. now owns 4,267 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc., valued at $115,032 using the latest closing price.

Hatzir Shimon, the EVP, Electricity Segment of Ormat Technologies Inc., sale 4,620 shares at $100.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Hatzir Shimon is holding 0 shares at $462,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ormat Technologies Inc. stands at +9.36. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.