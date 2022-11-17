MP Materials Corp. (MP) Just Got Our Attention

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) went down by -5.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.19. The company’s stock price has collected 10.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that General Motors EV Partner Sees Director Buy More Stock

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE :MP) Right Now?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.57 x from its present earnings ratio.

MP currently public float of 144.96M and currently shorts hold a 8.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MP was 1.95M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stocks went up by 10.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.09% and a quarterly performance of -8.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.42% for MP Materials Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.11% for MP stocks with a simple moving average of -10.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $44 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 06th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MP, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

MP Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.39. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw -26.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Gold Daniel Allen, who sale 150,489 shares at the price of $33.20 back on Sep 12. After this action, Gold Daniel Allen now owns 1,132,765 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $4,996,235 using the latest closing price.

QVT Financial LP, the Director by Deputization of MP Materials Corp., sale 150,489 shares at $33.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that QVT Financial LP is holding 1,132,765 shares at $4,996,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 13.30 for asset returns.