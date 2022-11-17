LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went down by -3.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.53. The company’s stock price has collected 3.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/22 that Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell Stock Won’t Outperform Soon, Says J.P. Morgan

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE :LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.22.

LYB currently public float of 254.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYB was 2.45M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stocks went up by 3.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.08% and a quarterly performance of -9.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.18% for LYB stocks with a simple moving average of -9.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $88 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to LYB, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on October 13th of the current year.

LYB Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.91. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $77.84 back on Nov 01. After this action, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC now owns 767,102 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $311,344 using the latest closing price.

McMurray Michael C., the EVP & CFO of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 33,880 shares at $110.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that McMurray Michael C. is holding 39,612 shares at $3,758,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Equity return is now at value 34.80, with 11.50 for asset returns.