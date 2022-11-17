Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for FIGS Inc. (FIGS)

FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.55. The company’s stock price has collected 1.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Figs Stock Plunges as Revenue Forecast Is Cut. Analysts Cite ‘Supply-Chain Chaos.’

Is It Worth Investing in FIGS Inc. (NYSE :FIGS) Right Now?

FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for FIGS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.68, which is $3.45 above the current price. FIGS currently public float of 113.23M and currently shorts hold a 24.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIGS was 4.66M shares.

FIGS’s Market Performance

FIGS stocks went up by 1.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.42% and a quarterly performance of -48.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for FIGS Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.19% for FIGS stocks with a simple moving average of -50.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIGS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FIGS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIGS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIGS reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for FIGS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

FIGS Trading at -25.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.20%, as shares sank -11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw -77.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Turenshine Daniella, who sale 13,455 shares at the price of $11.86 back on Sep 02. After this action, Turenshine Daniella now owns 387,198 shares of FIGS Inc., valued at $159,576 using the latest closing price.

SOENEN MICHAEL J, the Director of FIGS Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $12.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that SOENEN MICHAEL J is holding 34,425 shares at $61,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.62 for the present operating margin

+71.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for FIGS Inc. stands at -2.28. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.