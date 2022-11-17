Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) went down by -1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.44. The company’s stock price has collected -0.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ARCO) Right Now?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCO is at 1.07.

The average price from analysts is $10.17, which is $2.84 above the current price. ARCO currently public float of 124.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCO was 789.39K shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO stocks went down by -0.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.50% and a quarterly performance of -1.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.12% for ARCO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ARCO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ARCO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

ARCO Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 23.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Equity return is now at value 50.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.