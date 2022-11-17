Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.26.

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :KTOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTOS is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.25, which is $6.06 above the current price. KTOS currently public float of 123.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTOS was 835.76K shares.

KTOS’s Market Performance

KTOS stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of -34.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.79% for KTOS stocks with a simple moving average of -30.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $11.50 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTOS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for KTOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to KTOS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

KTOS Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw -47.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Liberatore Samuel N, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $10.56 back on Nov 14. After this action, Liberatore Samuel N now owns 1,253 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $84,490 using the latest closing price.

Fendley Steven S., the President, US Division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Fendley Steven S. is holding 333,302 shares at $90,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.66 for the present operating margin

+27.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at +0.01. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.