Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) went down by -1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.63. The company’s stock price has collected 15.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/25/22 that Philips Stock Sinks After Cut to Sales Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE :PHG) Right Now?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHG is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Koninklijke Philips N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.46, which is $14.29 above the current price. PHG currently public float of 873.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHG was 3.00M shares.

PHG’s Market Performance

PHG stocks went up by 15.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.66% and a quarterly performance of -22.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.56% for PHG stocks with a simple moving average of -36.43% for the last 200 days.

PHG Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +15.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. saw -60.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.65 for the present operating margin

+38.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at +3.54. The total capital return value is set at 3.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 48.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.59. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.