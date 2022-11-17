Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.15. The company’s stock price has collected 12.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/21 that FTC, States Sue Frontier Communications Over Promised Internet Speeds

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ :FYBR) Right Now?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.18, which is $11.46 above the current price. FYBR currently public float of 244.48M and currently shorts hold a 8.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FYBR was 1.90M shares.

FYBR’s Market Performance

FYBR stocks went up by 12.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.75% and a quarterly performance of -5.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.35% for FYBR stocks with a simple moving average of -2.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FYBR reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for FYBR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FYBR, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

FYBR Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR rose by +12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.99. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. saw -15.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from Stratton John G, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $29.09 back on Dec 17. After this action, Stratton John G now owns 871,667 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., valued at $145,450 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.80 for the present operating margin

+43.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at +77.29. Equity return is now at value 107.50, with 29.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.