Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)?

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) went up by 70.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s stock price has collected 10.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE :ELVT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELVT is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Elevate Credit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $0.69 above the current price. ELVT currently public float of 26.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELVT was 147.67K shares.

ELVT’s Market Performance

ELVT stocks went up by 10.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.92% and a quarterly performance of -44.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for Elevate Credit Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 80.34% for ELVT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVT

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ELVT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

ELVT Trading at 66.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.05%, as shares surge +77.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVT rose by +103.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0432. In addition, Elevate Credit Inc. saw -64.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELVT starting from Strock Bradley R., who purchase 4,032 shares at the price of $2.48 back on May 19. After this action, Strock Bradley R. now owns 151,856 shares of Elevate Credit Inc., valued at $9,999 using the latest closing price.

Lutes Christopher, the Chief Strategy Officer of Elevate Credit Inc., purchase 41,267 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Lutes Christopher is holding 594,833 shares at $99,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.64 for the present operating margin

+82.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elevate Credit Inc. stands at -8.06. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -8.70 for asset returns.