Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s stock price has collected 6.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/22 that Frankfurter Wars: Sam’s Club Undercuts Costco With $1.38 Hot Dog Combo

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ :COST) Right Now?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COST is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $558.45, which is $37.89 above the current price. COST currently public float of 441.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COST was 2.14M shares.

COST’s Market Performance

COST stocks went up by 6.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.74% and a quarterly performance of -6.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Costco Wholesale Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.77% for COST stocks with a simple moving average of 2.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $490 based on the research report published on November 07th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COST reach a price target of $579, previously predicting the price at $525. The rating they have provided for COST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to COST, setting the target price at $603 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

COST Trading at 6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST rose by +6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $498.17. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw -7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from Miller Russell D, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $483.58 back on Nov 04. After this action, Miller Russell D now owns 11,593 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $483,578 using the latest closing price.

Adamo Claudine, the Executive Vice President of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $495.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Adamo Claudine is holding 5,685 shares at $991,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.43 for the present operating margin

+12.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at +2.57. Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.