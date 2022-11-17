Is Bumble Inc. (BMBL) a Keeper?

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.41. The company’s stock price has collected 15.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/13/22 that Bumble Hasn’t Met Its Match. Buy the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ :BMBL) Right Now?

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 155.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Bumble Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.66, which is $1.23 above the current price. BMBL currently public float of 128.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMBL was 1.95M shares.

BMBL’s Market Performance

BMBL stocks went up by 15.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.66% and a quarterly performance of -23.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.26% for Bumble Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.38% for BMBL stocks with a simple moving average of -10.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMBL reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for BMBL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BMBL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

BMBL Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares surge +13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL rose by +15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.54. In addition, Bumble Inc. saw -28.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Griffin Amy, who purchase 35,200 shares at the price of $28.37 back on Mar 17. After this action, Griffin Amy now owns 152,700 shares of Bumble Inc., valued at $998,624 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.42 for the present operating margin

+58.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc. stands at +41.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.