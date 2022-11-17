Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) went up by 2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.81. The company’s stock price has collected 7.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :OCSL) Right Now?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.75, which is $0.49 above the current price. OCSL currently public float of 166.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCSL was 717.48K shares.

OCSL’s Market Performance

OCSL stocks went up by 7.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.81% and a quarterly performance of -0.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.76% for OCSL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6.25 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCSL reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for OCSL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to OCSL, setting the target price at $7.25 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

OCSL Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Jun 29. After this action, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R now owns 15,200 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $16,223 using the latest closing price.

CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, the Director of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that CALDWELL PHYLLIS R is holding 12,700 shares at $33,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+115.08 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stands at +100.62. The total capital return value is set at 12.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.36.

Based on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.15. Total debt to assets is 48.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.