Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.15. The company’s stock price has collected 12.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/04/21 that Qualcomm Snares Veoneer in $4.5 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc. (NYSE :MGA) Right Now?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGA is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Magna International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.94, which is $45.14 above the current price. MGA currently public float of 286.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGA was 1.01M shares.

MGA’s Market Performance

MGA stocks went up by 12.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.50% and a quarterly performance of -1.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Magna International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.06% for MGA stocks with a simple moving average of 2.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGA reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for MGA stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MGA, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

MGA Trading at 15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA rose by +12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.44. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw -23.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+9.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +4.18. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.