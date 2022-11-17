Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) went up by 45.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.93. The company’s stock price has collected 116.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ :QRTEB) Right Now?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.60. QRTEB currently public float of 0.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRTEB was 26.66K shares.

QRTEB’s Market Performance

QRTEB stocks went up by 116.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.39% and a quarterly performance of -7.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.64% for Qurate Retail Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 76.83% for QRTEB stocks with a simple moving average of 54.85% for the last 200 days.

QRTEB Trading at 44.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.83%, as shares surge +48.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEB rose by +116.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw 37.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEB starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 15,732 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Aug 30. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 59,584 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $49,875 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 9,268 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 75,316 shares at $29,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.47 for the present operating margin

+24.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at +2.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.