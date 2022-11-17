Here’s How Your Trade Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Aggressively Right Now

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.34. The company’s stock price has collected 5.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ :SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.17, which is -$2.3 below the current price. SFM currently public float of 103.65M and currently shorts hold a 13.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFM was 1.54M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM stocks went up by 5.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.25% and a quarterly performance of 8.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.52% for SFM stocks with a simple moving average of 17.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $38 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFM reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for SFM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SFM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

SFM Trading at 18.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +21.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.84. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Lombardi Brandon F., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $34.09 back on Nov 16. After this action, Lombardi Brandon F. now owns 28,150 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $170,444 using the latest closing price.

Lombardi Brandon F., the Chief Legal Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 12,612 shares at $33.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Lombardi Brandon F. is holding 33,150 shares at $424,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.00. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.