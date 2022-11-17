Here’s How Your Trade Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Aggressively Right Now

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.16. The company’s stock price has collected 2.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/21 that Positive Marijuana Tests Are Up Among U.S. Workers

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE :DGX) Right Now?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGX is at 1.01.

The average price from analysts is $144.00, which is -$4.77 below the current price. DGX currently public float of 113.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGX was 1.03M shares.

DGX’s Market Performance

DGX stocks went up by 2.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.20% and a quarterly performance of 9.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.22% for DGX stocks with a simple moving average of 10.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $142 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to DGX, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

DGX Trading at 12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +17.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.36. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw -13.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from RING TIMOTHY M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $144.06 back on Nov 01. After this action, RING TIMOTHY M now owns 24,149 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $288,120 using the latest closing price.

DEPPE MICHAEL J, the VP, Corp. Controller & CAO of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sale 15,497 shares at $145.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that DEPPE MICHAEL J is holding 32,013 shares at $2,247,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 9.20 for asset returns.