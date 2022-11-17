Here’s How Your Trade AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Aggressively Right Now

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.29. The company’s stock price has collected -1.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Johnson & Johnson, Drug Distributors Agree to Opioid Settlement With States

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABC is at 0.53.

ABC currently public float of 152.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABC was 1.27M shares.

ABC’s Market Performance

ABC stocks went down by -1.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.20% and a quarterly performance of 3.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.86% for ABC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ABC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $169 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to ABC, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on July 11th of the current year.

ABC Trading at 6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.11. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who sale 13,234,153 shares at the price of $154.60 back on Nov 07. After this action, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. now owns 39,629,714 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $2,046,000,054 using the latest closing price.

Mauch Robert P., the Executive Vice President & COO of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 21,802 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Mauch Robert P. is holding 20,197 shares at $3,488,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.15 for the present operating margin

+3.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at +0.71. Equity return is now at value 557.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.