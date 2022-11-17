Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) went down by -7.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s stock price has collected -10.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE :GOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOL is at 1.06.

GOL currently public float of 167.85M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOL was 1.83M shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL stocks went down by -10.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.57% and a quarterly performance of -28.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.02% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.38% for GOL stocks with a simple moving average of -36.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GOL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GOL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $4 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

GOL Trading at -14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares sank -11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw -48.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Equity return is now at value 22.70, with -29.30 for asset returns.