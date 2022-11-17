Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.25. The company’s stock price has collected 4.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/22/22 that Darden Posts Same-Store Sales Miss on Inflation ‘Headwind’

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE :DRI) Right Now?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRI is at 1.22.

DRI currently public float of 121.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRI was 1.22M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.99% and a quarterly performance of 9.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Darden Restaurants Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.30% for DRI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $140 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $153. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DRI, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on June 27th of the current year.

DRI Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.06. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Milanes Douglas J., who sale 2,228 shares at the price of $145.00 back on Nov 10. After this action, Milanes Douglas J. now owns 5,283 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $323,060 using the latest closing price.

Kiernan Daniel J., the President, Olive Garden of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 10,290 shares at $140.53 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Kiernan Daniel J. is holding 16,043 shares at $1,446,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 9.00 for asset returns.