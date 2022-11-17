Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Redfin Corporation (RDFN)?

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.32. The company’s stock price has collected 47.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/09/22 that Redfin Shuts Home-Flipping Business, Lays Off 13% of Staff

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ :RDFN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDFN is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Redfin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.82, which is $0.04 above the current price. RDFN currently public float of 104.45M and currently shorts hold a 16.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDFN was 4.94M shares.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN stocks went up by 47.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.30% and a quarterly performance of -57.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.28% for Redfin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.63% for RDFN stocks with a simple moving average of -58.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $2.25 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

RDFN Trading at -10.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.16%, as shares surge +22.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw -87.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Slavet James, who purchase 6,667 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Nov 01. After this action, Slavet James now owns 215,880 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $33,295 using the latest closing price.

Slavet James, the Director of Redfin Corporation, purchase 6,667 shares at $5.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Slavet James is holding 209,213 shares at $38,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.31 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -5.70. Equity return is now at value -138.60, with -14.30 for asset returns.