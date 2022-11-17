Can WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Remain Competitive?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.39. The company’s stock price has collected 4.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE :WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEC is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.00, which is $2.21 above the current price. WEC currently public float of 315.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEC was 1.45M shares.

WEC’s Market Performance

WEC stocks went up by 4.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.54% and a quarterly performance of -12.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for WEC Energy Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.78% for WEC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEC reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for WEC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WEC, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

WEC Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +8.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC rose by +4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.49. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc. saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from TELLOCK GLEN E, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $91.39 back on Nov 08. After this action, TELLOCK GLEN E now owns 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc., valued at $91,390 using the latest closing price.

Straka Mary Beth, the Sr. VP-Corp Comm & Inv Rel of WEC Energy Group Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $106.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Straka Mary Beth is holding 2,596 shares at $265,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. stands at +15.65. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.