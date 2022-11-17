Can LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Remain Competitive?

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.09.

Is It Worth Investing in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ :LMDX) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $4.31, which is $3.34 above the current price. LMDX currently public float of 42.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMDX was 365.21K shares.

LMDX’s Market Performance

LMDX stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.85% and a quarterly performance of -8.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.75% for LumiraDx Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.17% for LMDX stocks with a simple moving average of -68.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMDX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LMDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMDX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMDX reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LMDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2021.

LMDX Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.05%, as shares surge +11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMDX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9950. In addition, LumiraDx Limited saw -87.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.