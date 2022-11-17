BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) went down by -3.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.09. The company’s stock price has collected 7.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that 5 Auto-Parts Stocks That Will Gain From Ford’s Inflation Problem

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE :BWA) Right Now?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWA is at 1.43.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

BWA currently public float of 232.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWA was 2.01M shares.

BWA’s Market Performance

BWA stocks went up by 7.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.52% and a quarterly performance of 4.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for BorgWarner Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.82% for BWA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $48 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BWA, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

BWA Trading at 15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +21.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.11. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from CALAWAY TONIT M, who sale 17,543 shares at the price of $40.27 back on Jun 01. After this action, CALAWAY TONIT M now owns 40,380 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $706,474 using the latest closing price.

CALAWAY TONIT M, the EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of BorgWarner Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $38.75 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that CALAWAY TONIT M is holding 57,923 shares at $155,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 5.00 for asset returns.