Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Just Got Our Attention

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) went down by -5.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.58. The company’s stock price has collected -7.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE :BNED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNED is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $1.69 above the current price. BNED currently public float of 39.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNED was 225.58K shares.

BNED’s Market Performance

BNED stocks went down by -7.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.64% and a quarterly performance of -4.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.28% for BNED stocks with a simple moving average of -12.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNED stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BNED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNED in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on March 10th of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNED reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for BNED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

BNED Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNED fell by -7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. saw -58.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNED starting from LEVENICK ZACHARY, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Mar 28. After this action, LEVENICK ZACHARY now owns 613,045 shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc., valued at $108,900 using the latest closing price.

Golden David G, the Director of Barnes & Noble Education Inc., purchase 21,818 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Golden David G is holding 231,304 shares at $87,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.92 for the present operating margin

+21.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stands at -4.50. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.