AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.96. The company’s stock price has collected 7.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE :AU) Right Now?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AU is at 0.60.

AU currently public float of 412.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AU was 3.18M shares.

AU’s Market Performance

AU stocks went up by 7.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.13% and a quarterly performance of 14.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.66% for AU stocks with a simple moving average of 0.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at 26.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +39.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.79. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw -16.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 7.10 for asset returns.