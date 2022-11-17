A Lesson to Learn: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went down by -5.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.23. The company’s stock price has collected 2.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :CHRW) Right Now?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHRW is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.00, which is $4.74 above the current price. CHRW currently public float of 116.76M and currently shorts hold a 10.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHRW was 1.43M shares.

CHRW’s Market Performance

CHRW stocks went up by 2.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.53% and a quarterly performance of -21.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.55% for CHRW stocks with a simple moving average of -9.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRW reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CHRW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CHRW, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on October 07th of the current year.

CHRW Trading at -5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.23. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. saw -13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from Zechmeister Michael Paul, who sale 5,029 shares at the price of $114.25 back on Sep 06. After this action, Zechmeister Michael Paul now owns 41,324 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., valued at $574,563 using the latest closing price.

OBRIEN CHRIS, the Chief Commercial Officer of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., sale 30,495 shares at $114.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that OBRIEN CHRIS is holding 73,129 shares at $3,490,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.68 for the present operating margin

+6.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stands at +3.65. Equity return is now at value 54.80, with 14.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.