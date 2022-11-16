Why Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) went up by 16.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.88. The company’s stock price has collected 52.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/03/20 that EV Supplier Stock Soars on Deal With XPeng

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ :LIZI) Right Now?

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lizhi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.16 above the current price. LIZI currently public float of 27.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIZI was 316.75K shares.

LIZI’s Market Performance

LIZI stocks went up by 52.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.31% and a quarterly performance of -42.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.23% for Lizhi Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 83.11% for LIZI stocks with a simple moving average of -23.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIZI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIZI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2020.

LIZI Trading at 40.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.92%, as shares surge +90.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI rose by +109.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4796. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw -61.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.54 for the present operating margin

+29.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc. stands at -6.00. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.