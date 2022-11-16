Why Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $381.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that J&J Makes a $16.6 Billion Bet on Heart Pumps to Lift Medical-Device Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ :ABMD) Right Now?

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABMD is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Abiomed Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $368.00, which is -$6.2 below the current price. ABMD currently public float of 44.18M and currently shorts hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABMD was 690.50K shares.

ABMD’s Market Performance

ABMD stocks went up by 0.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.11% and a quarterly performance of 32.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for Abiomed Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.18% for ABMD stocks with a simple moving average of 32.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABMD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ABMD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ABMD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $380 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABMD reach a price target of $388, previously predicting the price at $355. The rating they have provided for ABMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ABMD, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on October 13th of the current year.

ABMD Trading at 33.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.59%, as shares surge +44.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABMD rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $322.39. In addition, Abiomed Inc. saw 4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABMD starting from Began Marc A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $373.71 back on Nov 04. After this action, Began Marc A now owns 13,785 shares of Abiomed Inc., valued at $747,420 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS PAUL, the Director of Abiomed Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $379.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that THOMAS PAUL is holding 6,357 shares at $379,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABMD

Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 16.00 for asset returns.