We Analyzed the Future Direction of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT), Here is What We Found

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.74. The company’s stock price has collected -1.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/18/20 that Virgin Galactic, FedEx, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAT) Right Now?

BEAT currently public float of 5.86M and currently shorts hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAT was 3.85M shares.

BEAT’s Market Performance

BEAT stocks went down by -1.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.94% and a quarterly performance of 164.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.95% for HeartBeam Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.03% for BEAT stocks with a simple moving average of 78.34% for the last 200 days.

BEAT Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +200.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, HeartBeam Inc. saw 20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.81.