We Analyzed the Future Direction of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM), Here is What We Found

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) went up by 29.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.99. The company’s stock price has collected 25.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/15/21 that Virgin Galactic, Bitcoin, Moderna, Goldman: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE :BTCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTCM is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIT Mining Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

BTCM currently public float of 82.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTCM was 1.24M shares.

BTCM’s Market Performance

BTCM stocks went up by 25.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.72% and a quarterly performance of -44.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.74% for BIT Mining Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.09% for BTCM stocks with a simple moving average of -82.20% for the last 200 days.

BTCM Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.21%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM rose by +25.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2212. In addition, BIT Mining Limited saw -96.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.