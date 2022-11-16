We Analyzed the Future Direction of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), Here is What We Found

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) went up by 8.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s stock price has collected 26.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :AMKR) Right Now?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMKR is at 1.59.

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is -$2.97 below the current price. AMKR currently public float of 101.43M and currently shorts hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMKR was 809.82K shares.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKR stocks went up by 26.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.94% and a quarterly performance of 30.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Amkor Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.68% for AMKR stocks with a simple moving average of 42.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMKR reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for AMKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMKR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

AMKR Trading at 48.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +57.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +26.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.50. In addition, Amkor Technology Inc. saw 14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Haghighi Farshad, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Nov 11. After this action, Haghighi Farshad now owns 10,260 shares of Amkor Technology Inc., valued at $625,000 using the latest closing price.

Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean, the President and CEO of Amkor Technology Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean is holding 200,000 shares at $1,320,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.48 for the present operating margin

+19.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amkor Technology Inc. stands at +10.48. Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.