Wall Street Pummels Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) After Recent Earnings Report

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) went up by 1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.04. The company’s stock price has collected -4.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/07/21 that Twitter, IAC, Nvidia, Conagra: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LW) Right Now?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LW is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.57, which is $11.28 above the current price. LW currently public float of 138.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LW was 1.57M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

LW stocks went down by -4.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.86% and a quarterly performance of -1.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.47% for LW stocks with a simple moving average of 13.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LW reach a price target of $89, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for LW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LW, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

LW Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.01. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw 28.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Miller Sharon L., who sale 4,678 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, Miller Sharon L. now owns 59,678 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $397,630 using the latest closing price.

Scheufler Gerardo, the SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 2,786 shares at $81.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Scheufler Gerardo is holding 29,685 shares at $225,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stands at +4.90. Equity return is now at value 99.00, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.