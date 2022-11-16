Wall Street Praises Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) After Recent Earnings Report

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $166.59. The company’s stock price has collected 2.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FANG) Right Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FANG currently public float of 175.17M and currently shorts hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FANG was 2.40M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG stocks went up by 2.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.77% and a quarterly performance of 32.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Diamondback Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.10% for FANG stocks with a simple moving average of 26.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $159 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $163. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to FANG, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

FANG Trading at 17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.22. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 60.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Jun 07. After this action, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes now owns 61,334 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $960,000 using the latest closing price.

Stice Travis D., the Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $150.01 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Stice Travis D. is holding 428,497 shares at $4,500,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.01 for the present operating margin

+62.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +32.10. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.