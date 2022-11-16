Wall Street Praises Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) After Recent Earnings Report

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) went down by -16.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $244.55. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that ‘Severity’ of Advance Auto Parts’ Earnings Miss Is Surprising, Says RBC

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE :AAP) Right Now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAP is at 1.26.

AAP currently public float of 59.65M and currently shorts hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAP was 842.17K shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.29% and a quarterly performance of -12.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Advance Auto Parts Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.67% for AAP stocks with a simple moving average of -20.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $182 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to AAP, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

AAP Trading at -11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.21. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw -23.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.