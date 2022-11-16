Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) went up by 8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s stock price has collected 41.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE :VVNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VVNT is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vivint Smart Home Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VVNT currently public float of 190.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVNT was 422.76K shares.

VVNT’s Market Performance

VVNT stocks went up by 41.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.23% and a quarterly performance of 53.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.52% for Vivint Smart Home Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.45% for VVNT stocks with a simple moving average of 62.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVNT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VVNT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VVNT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $11 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVNT reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for VVNT stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to VVNT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

VVNT Trading at 39.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, as shares surge +54.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVNT rose by +41.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, Vivint Smart Home Inc. saw 1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVNT

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with -8.60 for asset returns.