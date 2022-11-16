The Macerich Company (MAC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) went up by 3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.89. The company’s stock price has collected 11.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/29/21 that Mall Owner Shares Surge Thanks to Small Investors’ Short Squeeze

Is It Worth Investing in The Macerich Company (NYSE :MAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAC is at 2.10.

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is -$1.74 below the current price. MAC currently public float of 206.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAC was 2.63M shares.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC stocks went up by 11.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.12% and a quarterly performance of 17.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for The Macerich Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.40% for MAC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $14 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAC reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for MAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to MAC, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

MAC Trading at 36.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +37.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.20. In addition, The Macerich Company saw -23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from Volk Kenneth, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.58 back on Sep 26. After this action, Volk Kenneth now owns 46,924 shares of The Macerich Company, valued at $75,750 using the latest closing price.

Kingsmore Scott W, the Chief Financial Officer of The Macerich Company, purchase 4,000 shares at $7.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Kingsmore Scott W is holding 36,310 shares at $30,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+17.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Macerich Company stands at -5.96. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -1.00 for asset returns.