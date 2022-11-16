The Chart for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) went up by 7.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.16. The company’s stock price has collected 10.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ :VNET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNET is at -0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for VNET Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.09, which is $4.4 above the current price. VNET currently public float of 126.90M and currently shorts hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNET was 1.59M shares.

VNET’s Market Performance

VNET stocks went up by 10.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.34% and a quarterly performance of 18.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.78% for VNET Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.71% for VNET stocks with a simple moving average of 2.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5.90 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNET reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for VNET stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VNET, setting the target price at $17.40 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

VNET Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, VNET Group Inc. saw -33.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.