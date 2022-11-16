The Chart for Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) went down by -11.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.94. The company’s stock price has collected -11.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE :ECVT) Right Now?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECVT is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Ecovyst Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.81, which is $5.14 above the current price. ECVT currently public float of 71.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECVT was 498.31K shares.

ECVT’s Market Performance

ECVT stocks went down by -11.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.77% and a quarterly performance of -14.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for Ecovyst Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.68% for ECVT stocks with a simple moving average of -13.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECVT stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for ECVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECVT in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $18 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECVT reach a price target of $10.80. The rating they have provided for ECVT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to ECVT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ECVT Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT fell by -11.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.66. In addition, Ecovyst Inc. saw -15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECVT starting from Coxon Robert, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.70 back on Sep 15. After this action, Coxon Robert now owns 195,054 shares of Ecovyst Inc., valued at $87,028 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Ecovyst Inc., sale 1,950,000 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 258,490 shares at $16,294,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.72 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc. stands at +0.29. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.