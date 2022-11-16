Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) went up by 5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.55. The company’s stock price has collected 21.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that California Proposal Sends Solar Stocks Soaring

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE :NOVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOVA is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NOVA currently public float of 105.03M and currently shorts hold a 24.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOVA was 3.59M shares.

NOVA’s Market Performance

NOVA stocks went up by 21.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.82% and a quarterly performance of -8.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.58% for Sunnova Energy International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.73% for NOVA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $36 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to NOVA, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 17th of the current year.

NOVA Trading at 7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares surge +31.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA rose by +21.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.65. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -16.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from DuBose Arthur, who sale 327 shares at the price of $27.34 back on Sep 28. After this action, DuBose Arthur now owns 2,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $8,939 using the latest closing price.

Berger William J, the of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $30.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Berger William J is holding 301,142 shares at $4,506,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -2.30 for asset returns.