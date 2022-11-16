SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) went up by 140.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.59. The company’s stock price has collected 230.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX :SATX) Right Now?

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 143.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SatixFy Communications Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SATX currently public float of 30.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SATX was 440.43K shares.

SATX’s Market Performance

SATX stocks went up by 230.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 216.89% and a quarterly performance of 222.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 63.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 41.23% for SatixFy Communications Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 174.11% for SATX stocks with a simple moving average of 215.90% for the last 200 days.

SATX Trading at 199.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 41.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 63.64%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX rose by +230.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SatixFy Communications Ltd. saw 225.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.