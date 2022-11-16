RXO Inc. (RXO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) went down by -3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s stock price has collected -6.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RXO Inc. (NYSE :RXO) Right Now?

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for RXO Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $4.05 above the current price. RXO currently public float of 115.03M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXO was 1.83M shares.

RXO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.37% for RXO stocks with a simple moving average of -6.37% for the last 200 days.

RXO Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.53% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO fell by -6.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, RXO Inc. saw -19.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.18 for the present operating margin

+19.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc. stands at +3.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.