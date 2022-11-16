Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) went up by 14.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.69. The company’s stock price has collected 14.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :TWKS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.75, which is $5.89 above the current price. TWKS currently public float of 86.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWKS was 657.95K shares.

TWKS’s Market Performance

TWKS stocks went up by 14.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.73% and a quarterly performance of -30.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.71% for TWKS stocks with a simple moving average of -40.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWKS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TWKS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWKS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9.50 based on the research report published on November 14th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWKS reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for TWKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to TWKS, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

TWKS Trading at -8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWKS rose by +14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. saw -64.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWKS starting from Ferguson Angela, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $9.63 back on Oct 31. After this action, Ferguson Angela now owns 142,755 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., valued at $96,300 using the latest closing price.

Ferguson Angela, the Chief Transformation Officer of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $10.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Ferguson Angela is holding 142,755 shares at $216,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.58 for the present operating margin

+33.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stands at -2.21. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.