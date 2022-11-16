Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went down by -2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.99. The company’s stock price has collected -7.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 197.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.21, which is $13.23 above the current price. NBIX currently public float of 94.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBIX was 791.95K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stocks went down by -7.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.34% and a quarterly performance of 9.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.01% for NBIX stocks with a simple moving average of 17.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $130 based on the research report published on November 14th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NBIX, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on September 26th of the current year.

NBIX Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.23. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw 34.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from BENEVICH ERIC, who sale 100 shares at the price of $125.36 back on Nov 10. After this action, BENEVICH ERIC now owns 15,643 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $12,536 using the latest closing price.

BENEVICH ERIC, the Chief Commercial Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 24,593 shares at $125.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that BENEVICH ERIC is holding 15,643 shares at $3,082,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.33 for the present operating margin

+97.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +7.90. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.